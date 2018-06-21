Norman Huguet and Shaun Tiffney earn trip to Portugal

Have your say

Musselburgh pro Norman Huguet and Shaun Tiffney, a 12-handicapper at Monktonall, have secured a trip to Portugal.

The duo won the PGA’s Lombard Trophy Scottish qualifier after finishing with a flourish in the 18-hole shoot-out at Crieff.

Three birdies to finish helped Huguet and Tiffney pip Dunblane New pair Paul Jamieson and Gary Aitken in a countback after tying on six-under 65.

They will now travel to Portugal for the £41,450 grand final at the Vila Sol resort in the Algarve on September 20-21.

“It was a brilliant win,” said Huguet, who will making his return to the final after a four-year absence.