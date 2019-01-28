Open qualifying will be back at Longniddry

Longniddry is to stage the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open qualifier for the second year running following the success of the event’s first visit to the East Lothian venue last summer.

Four spots will again be up for grabs in the 36-hole shoot-out on July 6-7, with the successful quartet joining some of the world’s top players in the $7 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club the following week.

Duncan Stewart won the 2018 qualifier, beating Conor O’Neil in a play-off, while Peter Whiteford and Jamie McLeary secured the other two spots.

Keith Bowman, the Longniddry club captain, said: “We are delighted to be hosting again this year. It is yet further vindication of the challenge and quality of the course.”

Meanwhile, Euan McIntosh has left himself with a mountain to climb after carding a five-over 76 in the opening round of the Staysure Tour Qualifying School final in Portugal.

That left the Turnhouse player sitting outside the top 50 in a battle for only five cards in the 72-hole event at Pestana Golf Resort.