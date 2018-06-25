Porteous joins protégé in final Open qualifying

Have your say

Grant Forrest will be joined in next week’s Open Championship final qualifying in East Lothian by his coach.

Jonathan Porteous, the PGA pro at Craigielaw, where Forrest came through the ranks, joined his star pupil in the 36-hole test next Tuesday after coming through one of 13 regional qualifiers.

A regular in the scramble for spots in the world’s oldest major, he finished joint-second at Goswick, near Berwick-opon-Tweed.

Porteous progressed with a two-under-par 70, as did former Lothians Boys’ champion Simon Fairburn from Torwoodlee.

Others to pass the test at the Northumberland venue included pro Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club) and Royal Musselburgh amateur Stuart Blair.

They both came through a play-off after carding 71s, with Blair claiming the last of seven spots on offer.

At Panmure, Braid Hills pro Paul McKechnie finished joint-second in his bid to tee up in a second Open, having played at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Others to come through there included Craig Lawrie, Paul’s eldest son, and Glenbervie’s Fraser Moore.