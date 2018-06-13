Richie Ramsay now feeling at home on Major stage

Richie Ramsay realised he’d finally found his feet in the majors after producing his best effort so far when finishing just outside the top 20 in last year’s Open Championship and feeling there was “still so much more in the tank”.

Ramsay is one of four Scots teeing up in this week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, having joined US-based duo Russell Knox and Calum Hill, as well as amateur Ryan Lumsden, in coming through sectional qualifiers last week for the season’s second major.

It’s Ramsay’s third appearance in the event, having made his debut as the US Amateur champion in 2007 before returning to one of the game’s biggest stages at Erin Hills as a qualifier. The Aberdonian missed the cut on both occasions, but feels he is better equipped than he has ever been to tackle the USGA’s tough test in the event.

“I had a great week in The Open at Birkdale and really enjoyed it,” he said in recalling having tied for 22nd behind Jordan Spieth in his last appearance in a major.

“But, when I finished, I still felt I had so much more left in the tank. I played really well on the Friday in particular but just couldn’t get the ball in the hole.

“The fact I felt there was still plenty left in tank gave me a lot of confidence. It made me believe that I do have the skill and ability to go out and shoot a low number in a major, especially The Open or US Open. They are different animals to The Masters. They are more suited to my game.”

Before heading across the Atlantic at the weekend, Ramsay had a session with his long-time coach, Ian Rae, at St Andrews, where he also took the opportunity to do some work on his short game with Graham Walker as the Englishman attended the Links Trophy.

“I couldn’t wait to get out here and get a look at the course,” added Ramsay of Shinnecock Hills, which is staging the US Open for a fifth time. “I actually played here once about 10 years ago, when it was a normal set up. It was just with a friend and I think the way it is set up this week should be good for me.

“I definitely think I’ve got more of a game now than I have ever had. Because of that, I have a greater sense of composure heading into these bigger tournaments.

“I feel that I am not overawed and not here to make up the numbers. I feel I am here to put in a performance.”