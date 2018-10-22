Richie Ramsay “proud” to hang on to European Tour card

Richie Ramsay overcame feeling the most pressure he’s ever faced in his career to hang on to a European Tour card in dramatic fashion in Spain this morning as host Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters for a third time.

While Marc Warren was unable to retain his playing privileges, Ramsay scraped into the all-important top 116 in the Race to Dubai after the 35-year-old produced a gutsy finish in the weather-delayed Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

After a disappointing season, Ramsay had been 124th on the money-list heading into the last regular event of the year and was still outside the cut-off mark when the third and final round resumed on the Costa del Sol.

However, the three-time Tour winner covered the six holes he had left to play in one-under to climb to 114th in the standings, meaning he’ll have a seat at the top table in European golf for the 11th season in a row.

“I didn’t sleep the best, but I think I came out and proved a lot to myself, arguably under the most pressure I’ve ever felt coming down the stretch,” admitted Ramsay after signing off with a three-under 68 to finish joint-11th. “But it’s a course I love, which made it far easier to go out there and play.”

Knowing that he needed a big finish to avoid a visit to the Qualifying School, Ramsay birdied his opening hole of the day - the par-4 13th - before adding five pars on a tough closing stretch.

“I had some good looks at some great putts on 16 and 17 and then I rolled in a nice little tester at the end from about three feet,” he added. “A three footer under normal circumstances is very easy, but not when your job is on the line. I’m just proud of the way I played.”

Despite finding himself in a corner for the first time in his career, Ramsay had been in a relaxed frame of mind heading into this event and had his young daughter, Olivia, to thank for that.

“As long as she is happy and healthy, dad can go out and play golf,” said the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian. “I spoke to her on facetime and she’s just concerned about her scooter and planes in the sky, little things like that. She’s so happy.

“When you speak to her it makes you a bit more buoyant about things when the golf can get you down a little bit. I just try to take that on to the golf course and fortunately it kind of worked for me today.”

Ramsay joined Russell Knox, Stephen Gallacher, David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson in securing cards for the 2019 campaign, with Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, David Law and Bob MacIntyre all on course to bolster that contingent as Challenge Tour graduates.

Warren, who had started the final round inside the safety zone, closed with a 73 that included two double-bogeys to finish alongside Ramsay on two-under.

Another three-time Tour winner, the Glaswegian ended up 132nd in the projected standings, just behind compatriot Connor Syme in 128th.

Garcia closed with a 69 to finish on 12-under, winning by four shots from Irishman Shane Lowry with Finn Mikko Korhonen two shots further back in third place.