Scottish Amateur Championship: 14-year-old Connor Graham through to semi-finals along with Angus Carrick, Andrew Ni and Connor Wilson

14-year-old Connor Graham’s stellar run at the Scottish Amateur Championship continued when he beat Lewis Irvine in the quarter-finals at Murcar. Picture: Scottish Golf

Irvine reached the final in 2019 at Crail but this time his challenge fell against his precocious opponent from Blairgowrie.

Graham is leading the 2021 Scottish Boys’ Order of Merit but what he has achieved at Murcar takes his game to an altogether different level. He beat No 1 seed Ben Murray from Porthlethen by 3&2 in the third round and then got the better of Irvine on the 20th hole.

It is believed he is the youngest player ever to reach the last four of the Scottish Amateur.

Angus Carrick is looking to emulate his father David who won the Scottish Amateur at Southerness in 1985. Picture: Scottish Golf

“It’s amazing to get into the semis because we had no idea how far we were going to get at the start of the week,” he said. “It was good just making the cut but getting to the semis makes it extra special.”

Graham’s opponent in the first of the semi-finals will be Craigielaw’s Angus Carrick who beat Graham’s club-mate Cormac Shape 4&3 in the morning and then won by the same score against Auchterarder’s Rory Franssen.

That means 27-year-old Carrick is one step closer to emulating his father David who won the Scottish Amateur at Southerness back in 1985.

Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni defeated 2019 champion George Burns in the last eight. Picture: Scottish Golf

Carrick raced into an early led by winning the first, fourth, fifth and eighth before Franssen pulled one hole back on the 11th. Carrick went four up again with a win on the 13th but Franssen won the 14th before Carrick sealed victory with a win one hole later.

“I played solid and hardly missed a shot,” said the victor. “I had a handful of birdies and just one bogey which is always going to be tough to beat round here.”

In the other half of the draw, Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni ended 2019 champion George Burns’ hope of becoming the first man to successfully defend the title for 38 years when he beat him by one hole.

Burns had come from behind in his morning round against Darren Howie but this time there was to be no reprieve after going two down when he lost the fourth and the fifth. He did win the 14th and 15th to briefly get back to all square but went one down again on the 17th and his last chance disappeared when he narrowly failed to hole out for a birdie from sand at the last.

Castle Park’s Connor Wilson defeated Crail’s Andrew Davidson to book a semi-final place. Picture: Scottish Golf

“George is an incredible golfer and made it very tough for me towards the end,” said 23-year-old Ni. “I just had to stay calm. My Dad was on the bag to keep me calm and to make sure I played my own game and not against him.”

Ni’s next opponent will be Castle Park’s Connor Wilson who beat Scottish Boys’ Home Internationals team member Ross Laird 3&1 in the morning and then defeated Crail’s

Andrew Davidson 3&2 in a topsy turvy match in which none of the first eight holes was halved.

“This morning it was tough against Ross Laird,” said Wilson. “He was a great opponent. He hits it great and made it very difficult for me. Andrew’s a steady player and doesn’t make many mistakes so I’m pleased to have beaten him and get to the last day.”

