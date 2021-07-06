Scottish Open 2021: when does the golf start, who are the star names in the field and are fans allowed to attend?

A general view of branding on the first tee prior to the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Where and when

It is taking place for the third year in a row at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian where Austrian Bernd Wiesberger won in 2019 then Englishman Aaron Rai in 2020, both in play-offs. Part of the Rolex Series, the $8 million event starts on Thursday and finishes on Sunday.

Big guns in field

World No 1 and recent US Open winner Jon Rahm spearheads the strongest-ever line up for the event, with four other top 10-ranked players - Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy - also in the star-studded field.

First-timers

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are all making their debuts, as are three other Americans in the world’s top 30 - Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel and Will Zalatoris - and also Canadian Corey Conners.

Caledonian contingent

Eleven Scots are currently in the field, led by world No 51 Bob MacIntyre, who made his debut at the same venue two years ago alongside Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler. Stephen Gallacher, David Law, Richie Ramsay, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale, Grant Forrest, Marc Warren, Calum Hill, Connor Syme and Paul O’Hara are the others set to fly the Saltire on home soil.

Hot ticket

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has a strictly-limited attendance, with the ‘sold out’ sign being put up by the European Tour earlier this week. A percentage of the tickets have been donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

Added incentive

Three spots in the 149th Open at Royal St George’s are up for grabs in the Scottish Open. They will go to the three best-placed players who are not already exempt and who have made the cut at The Renaissance Club, with Bob MacIntyre the only Scot currently exempt for the season’s last major.

New prize

The leading Scot on Sunday will be presented with the new Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Trophy, which has been commissioned by the European Tour on behalf of the Association of Golf Writers to honour the memory of the legendary Scottish golf writer, who died in April. “Jock was a legend and this is a great touch,” said four-time tour winner Stephen Gallacher. “I know the Scottish Open was one of Jock’s favourite events of the year and well done to the European Tour for commissioning this new trophy on behalf of the AGW.”

Charity case

Leuchie House, Scotland’s only dedicated respite centre near North Berwick, has been named as the event’s official charity. As it celebrates its 10th anniversary as an independent charity, Leuchie House will benefit from a range of fund-raising activities during tournament week, including a Birdie Pledge from title sponsor abrdn and the European Tour of £15 per birdie and £100 per eagle made across the four tournament days.

