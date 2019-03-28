Stephen Gallacher holds clubhouse lead in Hero Indian Open

Stephen Gallacher posted the clubhouse lead in today’s opening round of the Hero Indian Open after the demanding Gary Player course ar DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi brought out the best him again.

Finishing with an eagle, the 44-year-old Scot carded a five-under-par 67 - the same score he signed for in the third round when finishing joint-seventh behind winner Matt Wallace at the same venue last year.

Stephen Gallacher smiles after finishing with an eagle-3 in the opening circuit at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Picture: Getty Images

Gallacher, who had missed four cuts in a row coming into the event, was out in 33, helped by birdies at the second, fourth, seventh and ninth.

The three-time European Tour winner started for home by making back-to-back gains at the 10th and 11th before seeing his momentum halted by a double-bogey 6 at the 461-yard par-4 14th.

However, that damage was repaired by his grandstand finish, leaving him a shot ahead of South African Christiaan Beuidenhout, Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal and Swede Robert Karlsson.

Australian Scott Hend, last week’s winner in Malayasia, opened with a 69, as did Indian star Shubankar Sharma and former Scottish Open champion Edoardo Molinari.

Marc Warren, who made a 4000-mile journey to tee up in the event after securing an invitation, carded two birdies and three bogeys as he opened with a one-over 73.

David Law, the Vic Open champion, and Richie Ramsay were both among the later starters in the $1.75 million event.