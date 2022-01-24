Stephen Gallacher: Why there is a lot at stage for golfer who admits he must 'up his game' to keep his tour card

Of all the places he’s played on the renamed DP World in a career that has just entered season No 26, the West Lothian golfer has played some of his best golf on the Majlis Course.

In the shadow of the stunning Dubai Marina skyline, Gallacher created history as the only player to record back-to-back wins in the Dubai Desert Classic in 2013 and 2014.

He finished second and third either side of those successes and has recorded seven top-10 finishes in total in the event, shooting a 62 and two 63s in the process.

Stephen Gallacher, who has signed a deal to wear Glenmuir clothing this year, is making his 22nd appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic this week.

“I love coming back here,” admitted Gallacher, speaking on the first official practice day for the 2022 edition, which starts on Thursday with a new title sponsor in Slync.io.

“I don’t think there is any secret to my success here, to be honest. I used to come out here on holiday and play it, so I think familiarity is a big thing. You know where to hit and know where not to hit it.

“I just like the place and like coming back. I think when you get that vibe, you tend to step up to the plate and play a bit better.”

Helped by an eagle-2 at the 16th in the final round, the Lothians man won by three shots when landing his first victory before coming home in four-under to retain the title 12 months later.

“It was one of those things,” he said of that historic feat. “I’d had a good run, so it was no surprise that I ended up having some success, I suppose. Hopefully I can feed off those good memories and have another good week this year.”

Gallacher, who is among 10 Scots in the field, no longer has an exemption from his Hero Indian Open win in 2019, but he feels that will give him extra hunger this season.

“There’s a bit more at stake due to that and I’m looking forward to knowing that I need to up my game to hang on to my card,” said the 47-year-old.

He’s certainly not lacking excitement at the start of another new campaign. “I think if you’ve not got that, then you are in the wrong game,” he added.

“You need the nerves and the excitement. You just want to get back at it after the break in between seasons.

“I’m going to be away for five weeks and that side of things doesn’t get any easier, but you’ve got to make those sacrifices in professional sport.”

A missed cut to start the season in last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship, which he partly attributed to some “rust” allowed him to get here earlier than planned.

“I had nine holes on Sunday with Marc Warren,” said Gallacher, who is wearing Glenmuir gear this year after signing a deal with the Lanark-based clothing company.

“I sent some swings back to wee Alan [McCloskey, his coach] and hopefully it clicks this week.”

Joining Gallacher in this week’s event are Warren, Bob MacIntyre, David Law, Richie Ramsay, Scott Jamieson, Grant Forrest, Connor Syme, David Drysdale and 1996 winner Colin Montgomerie.

