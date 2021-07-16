The Open 2021: Bob MacIntyre birdies last to be on projected cut mark

Bob Macintyre chats to his caddie Mike Thomson after finishing with a birdie in the second round of the 149th Open at Royal St George’s. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images.

The 24-year-old from Oban, who ignited that impressive sequence when tying for sixth in this event at Portrush two years ago, carded a one-under 69 in the second round thanks to that sign off.

Having opened with a 72 on Thursday, it left MacIntyre sitting on one-over, which was just inside the projected cut at the time he finished in the battle to be in the top 70 and ties.

“I've been hitting it good pretty much all day, and I just hadn't got the putter going yet,” said the sole Scot in the field of picking the perfect moment to finally hole one after hitting a majestic approach in the company of American duo Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

“I’d made a good two-putt on 17 after being unlucky when my drive went into a divot and then I couldn't attack the pin.

“Then, as I stood over that putt at the last, having been talking about commitment with my coaches, it was just full on commit to the putt knowing I would probably be up the road if it didn’t go in.”

Earlier, MacIntyre had made a great start as he split the fairway at the first then hit a wedge to a foot for an opening birdie-3.

After giving that shot back straight away, he was then unable to convert chances at both the third and fourth before doing well to salvage bogey-5 at the fifth after finding a nasty spot in a waste area from the tee.

There was no hiding his growing frustration as he then failed to birdie the long seventh but, after ending a run of eight straight pars with a 4 at the 14th then finishing in style, it was a case of waiting to see if he’d done enough to be around for the weekend in the season’s final major.

“I'm hitting it beautifully. Some of the best shots I've hit in a long time,” he said. “That one into the last was an example of it, pin high, just left, exact spot which I hit it.”

