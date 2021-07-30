These are the 10 oldest golf courses in Scotland you can still play
When you tee off at any of these course you become part of a golfing tradition that dates back centuries.
Known around the world as the ‘Home of Golf’, Scotland has long been a dream destination for anybody who has ever picked up a club.
Dating back to the late Middle Ages, the game was first established and developed in Scotland, although there is some discussion about where it was actually invented.
Today the R&A, based in St Andrews, governs the sport worldwide alongside their sister operation in the USA.
The St Andrews Old Course is the best known of over 550 public and private courses in Scotland and participation in golf remains high, with little of the elitist that exists elsewhere in the world.
Many of the courses on offer date back to the very foundations of the game, with holes that have remained relatively unchanged for lifetimes.
Here are the 10 oldest courses in Scotland, which track the history of the game, according to Scottish Golf History.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.