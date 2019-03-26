Top marks for Merchiston pair Cameron Adam and Daniel Bullen at Fleetwood

The Golf Academy at Merchiston School goes from strength to strength, as evidenced by two members earning top marks in a British-wide event.

Cameron Adam and Daniel Bullen joined forces to win the Northern Open, a tournament on the Independent Schools Golf Association calendar, at Fleetwood in Lancashire. With a 141 total – Adam carded a 69 with Bullen adding a 72 – they finished three shots ahead of their closest challengers, a duo representing Rossall.

Adam finished second in the individual standings, with Bullen joint-fifth and also best in the under-15 category.

“In the last few years, the Golf Academy has grown really well and the calibre of player we have here is really good,” said director of golf Alan Murdoch, who is based at Kings Acre.

“All of the players really enjoy the school events against other schools because they can compete as a team and the camaraderie amongst them is brilliant.”

Adam joined the Capital school three years ago to be part of the Golf Academy and said: “It has been great because it gives me a structured week when I am at home to really balance my school work and my golf well. I also do fitness work and the whole package has helped me to improve as a player.

“Working with Alan Murdoch and the other coaches who are available to us, has helped me work on my game management and my temperament as well as golf itself and that has been a big bonus.”