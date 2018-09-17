Turnhouse defeat Bruntsfield Links to win Summer League title

A FLYING start helped Turnhouse claim the Edinburgh Summer League title for the second time in three years.

They regained the crown after winning it for the first time in the event’s history in 2016, with a 6-3 success over Bruntsfield Links in the final at Royal Musselburgh.

Turnhouse were in the driving seat after winning the top four matches through Euan McIntosh, Steven Armstrong, Lewis Bain and Mark Napier.

The tone was set as McIntosh, the Scottish Amateur champion, beat Richard Phillips 3&2 then Armstrong prevailed by the same margin against Stuart McLaren, this season’s MVP.

Bain added another big win as he beat two-time Lothians champion Alan Anderson before Napier edged home at the last against Andrew Fernie.

Drew McIntosh and Kevin Cattanach hit back for Bruntsfield Links, the 2014 winners, with victories over Lee McCathie and Lindsay Gordon respectively.

But Turnhouse were not to be denied as Ricky Moffat beat Ross Bryden 3&2 while Tommy Cadger and Olly McCrone secured halves with Ally Ritchie and Michael Rolland down near the bottom of the order.

“We are absolutely delighted that we managed to bring this trophy home again to Turnhouse,” said team manager Moray Hanson. “It was a fantastic by the team but also all of the squad who played throughout the summer in what was an extremely tough group.

“We fought hard in our quarter and semi-finals and were rewarded by a great victory at Royal Musselburgh which we are all very proud of.

“Bruntsfield put out an excellent squad and all the matches were played in a great spirit on what was a very difficult day with the windy and wet conditions. I am sure they will be back in strength next year.”

Derek Miller, his Bruntsfield Links counterpart, admitted the better team had won on the day.

“There was great quality golf played by both teams and in most matches the winners were par or better,” he said.

Turnhouse will now represent Edinburgh against the Glasgow champions in the Inter Cities Cup at Musselburgh on Sunday, October 6.

Results (Turnhouse names first): Euan McIntosh bt Richard Philips 3&2; Steven Armstrong bt Stuart McLaren 3&2; Lewis Bain bt Alan Anderson 2&1; Mark Napier bt Andrew Fernie one hole; Lee McCathie lost to Kevin Cattanach 3&2; Lindsay Gordon lost to Drew McIntosh 3&2; Tommy Cadger halved with Ally Ritchie; Ricky Moffat bt Ross Brydon 3&2; Olly McCrone halved with Michael Rolland.