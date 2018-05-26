Two new teams make 119th Dispatch Trophy final

A new name will be inscribed on the historic Dispatch Trophy after Tantallon 2 and Mortonhall reached the final of the 119th staging at the Braids.

Tantallon are playing in the event for just a second time while Mortonhall were among seven teams to enter for the first time this year.

Tantallon 2 beat Tantallon 1 7&6 to book their spot in the trophy showdown in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event while Mortonhall won 4&3 against three-time champions Harrison.

In that all-Tantallon tie, the No 2 team finished five up at the front and two up at the back.

“It was similar to Thursday night,” said Chris Low after patnering Richard Gill to victory in the first match over Gareth Pugh and John Stewart.

“It was close over the first few holes before we managed to win a bunch of holes around the turn.

“We only made a mess of one hole - the ninth - and were a couple of under for the holes played.”

At the back, Steve Govenlock and Murray Naysmith laid the foundations for their victory with a strong start against Fraser Symon and Fraser Henderson.

They were four up after six before being hauled back to just one up but effectively shut the door in style when Naysmith hit his drive to six feet at the 383-yard 14th and his partner rolled in the eagle putt.

Looking forward to the final, Gill declared: “As Fraser Symon said earlier in the week, we are not here to mess about.

“It’s great that a Tantallon team is in the final and hopefully we can now go all the way.”

Mortonhall are bidding to add this prize to the Edinburgh Summer League title they claimed for the first time last year and also the Inter-Cities Cup.

The front Mortonhall pairing of Ian Dickson, a winner with Caermount in 2012, and Duncan Hamilton finished one down to Donny Munro and Dougie Waugh.

It was also close at the back until Alex Main and Steve Scott won four holes in a row from the 11th before finishing five up Scott Knowles and Alan Stewart.

Semi-finals

Tantallon 1 (Gareth Pugh and John Stewart 0; Fraser Symon and Fraser Henderson 0); Tantallon 2 (Richard Gill and Chris Low 5; Steve Govenlock and Murray Naysmith 2).

Tantallon 2 won 7&6

Mortonhall (Duncan Hamilton and Ian Dickson 0; Alex Main and Steve Scott 5); Harrison (Donny Munro and Dougie Waugh 1; Scott Knowles and Alan Stewart 0).

Mortonhall won 4&3