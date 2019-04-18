Why Dispatch champion Ian Dickson can’t wait to tee it up again

Ian Dickson is counting the hours until he’s back at the Braids as part of the Mortonhall team defening the Dispatch Trophy.

The 120th staging gets underway on May 18, running through until the next Saturday, following its traditional pattern.

It was first-time lucky for debutants Mortonhall as they claimed the magnificent trophy with a two-hole win over Tantallon 2 in last year’s final.

“The Braids golf course and the Dispatch Trophy have always been special,” said Dickson, who joined forces with Graeme Clark, Steve Scott, Duncan Hamilton and Alex Main over the course of the week in the winning team.

“The double foursomes match-play format over the famous finishing holes guarantees a tight and exciting climax to many golfing tussles.

“Our team had a balance of newbies and old campaigners, which brought an intriguing mix to a course where arguably local knowledge can be a strength and weakness.

“For me, it was a great honour to be the Mortonhall team captain of our inaugural Dispatch winning team. Hopefully this year more clubs will enter two teams and more course-owning clubs like us will enter new teams with players like Alex to experience the highs and lows of this unique historical event.”

The entry fee is still £70 per team and the closing date is Monday, April 27. To enter a team, email DispatchTrophy@edinburghleisure.co.uk

For the third year running, the event will be sponsored by Golfclubs4cash, the Midlothian-based company that sells second-hand golfing equipment.