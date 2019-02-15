Why Murrayfield golfer Lucy Fraser is “most improved female golfer” in Scotland

A 13-year-old Edinburgh golfer was the “most improved female golfer” in Scotland last year.

Murrayfield member Lucy Fraser earned the title after reducing her handicap from 48.6 to 25.5 during the 2018 season. Between April and October, she returned 16 scores to reduce her handicap by 23.1.

Fraser’s feat was recognised by Scottish Golf during PING Handicap Week, which is aimed at helping club golfers develop their knowledge of the handicap system.

“I disagree with anyone saying that golf isn’t cool,” declared Fraser, a pupil at Mary Erskine’s. “I love golf and get out on the course whenever I can. My mum and dad play golf, as does my brother. It was through them that I got into the game. I really enjoy playing in the medals. It’s great to meet new people.

“I would like to come down to about 20 this year. I just want to play as much as I can and it would be great if I could help encourage girls to take up golf.”

Fraser’s favourite player is Kiwi Lydia Ko, who was just 14 when she became the youngest player ever to win an event on a professional tour as she landed the 2012 Women’s NSW Open.

In 2015, she also became the youngest player of either gender to be ranked No.1 in professional golf.

“In primary 6 and 7, I did a talk at school on Lydia Ko,” said Fraser. “She started out at an early age and has improved massively. She is a great role model. I also look up to Hannah Darling (the young Broomieknowe player who has won the Scottish Girls Championship for the last two years).”

Fraser has seen her handicap tumble at a time when Murrayfield has a flourishing junior section, which the club’s pro, Jonnie Cliff, is heavily involved in.

“Jonnie does a lot of the coaching. We had winter coaching for the juniors that he ran,” said Fraser. “Before the fun day medals, they sometimes have a free coaching session when one of the pros helps before we go out.”

Caroline Steedman, a fellow Murrayfield member and the Midlothian junior secretary, has watched Lucy’s progress.

“Lucy is part of Midlothian Development squad along with one of my daughters, Abby,” she said. “We asked Lucy to come along as she is really keen. We have a group of nine girls out at Kingsfield working with Ian Muir.

“The pros at Murrayfield are really good with the youngsters and a couple of years ago I did some girls’ only coaching. That was quite successful and I am trying to keep it going. We have a couple of new girl members, which is promising.”

