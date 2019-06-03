Hannah Darling one of the best golfers in Hannah GB&Ire

Lothians star Hannah Darling has been confirmed among the best of Britain’s young girl golfers.

The 15-year-old Broomieknowe player is in the Great Britain & Ireland team for the Junior Vagliano Trophy against the Continent of Europe.

The biennial match is being played at Royal St George’s later this month, with Darling’s selection being a big boost as she bids to play in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September.

Aboyne’s Carmer Griffiths has also been named among the initial six selections, with two more players be added following the Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down next week.

Maria Dunne, GB&I captain, said: “I am looking forward to working with these young golfers with the aim of winning the Junior Vagliano Trophy.

“It will be an exciting encounter and the players are very much looking forward to the challenge of playing at Royal St George’s.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Gallacher came up just short in his bid to qualify for the upcoming US Open at Pebble Beach in a qualifier at Walton Heath.