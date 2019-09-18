Hannah Darling selected on ten-women shortlist for GB&I Curtis Cup team

Hot on the heels of her appearance for Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Broomieknowe teenager Hannah Darling has another team event in her sights

She has been selected in the initial Great Britain & Ireland squad for next year’s Curtis Cup in Wales along with two other Scots, Shannon McWilliam and Hazel MacGarvie. They’ve been included among ten players earmarked for a team of eight to take on the United States at Conwy next June.

Darling, a two-time Scottish Girls’ champion, performed brilliantly in the biggest test of her young career after securing a pick for the Junior Solheim Cup on the King’s Course.

She joined forces with England’s Annabel Fuller to put Europe’s first point on the board before securing a half with the highly-rated Lucy Li in the singles.

Now she is in the reckoning to lock horns with the Americans once again at women’s level as GB&I bid to win back the trophy after a heavy defeat at Quaker Ridge in New York last year. Having played in that match, Aboyne 20-year-old McWilliam will be determined to secure a second chance, with MacGarvie, 19, from Royal Troon, earning her selection on the back of a strong season that included a St Rule Trophy triumph.

World No. 19 Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey, who is aiming to make her third Curtis Cup appearance, is the highest-ranked player in the squad, which also includes Fuller and Lily May Humphreys, a prolific winner this season.

“We have a strong pool of players to choose from throughout GB&I and I’m delighted with the ten players we have selected for the initial squad,” said GB&I captain Elaine Ratcliffe.

The GB&I team will be announced on May 11, 2020, with two coming off the world rankings plus six picks.