Hearts defender Jamie Brandon called into Scotland Under-21 squad
Hearts right-back Jamie Brandon has been called into the Scotland Under-21 squad for Friday night's match against Greece.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:43 pm
Brandon, who has made five first-team appearances this season, already has two caps at under-21 level, with his last call-up coming in March of this year.
He will be on familiar terrain on Friday, with the Euro qualifier taking place at Tynecastle.
Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21 side are currently top of their European Championship qualifying group.