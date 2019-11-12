Hearts defender Jamie Brandon called into Scotland Under-21 squad

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon has been called into the Scotland U21 squad. Picture: SNS

Brandon, who has made five first-team appearances this season, already has two caps at under-21 level, with his last call-up coming in March of this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be on familiar terrain on Friday, with the Euro qualifier taking place at Tynecastle.