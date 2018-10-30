Hearts fans react to Steven Naismith injury layoff

Have your say

Hearts fans have been reacting to the news that Steven Naismith faces a 6-8 week layoff adding to the league leaders already crowded treatment table.

The forward is the latest key Hearts player to be consigned to the sidelines with Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu all nursing long-term injuries.

Steven Naismith is set to spend six to eight weeks on the sidelines (Photo: SNS)

The apparent run of bad luck has riled some Jambos, especially with the season's first Edinburgh derby on the horizon.

Many have taken to social media to vent their frustration at he club's current injury crisis.

Kenny Thomson "Unbelievable run of injuries."

David Fleming: "Hope he recoveries quickly and well. He's been our talisman and will be a huge loss."

David Anderson: "Injuries are gonna scupper our season"

With Halloween approaching some were letting superstitions get the better of them

Tam Carr: "We need to play without a Captain. The armband is cursed."

David May: Why is everyone we make captain getting taken out for like half a season?

Paul Watson: "What is it with our players that they always seem to be out for months!"

Some Hearts fans began to question where the side's goals would come from

Alex Munro: "Really concerned about where the goals are going to come from."

Collin Meldrum: "Time for Sean Clare to show what he's all about"

Andrew Porteous: "Time for others to step up to the plate, particularly up top as we don’t have a focal point now."

Despite sitting top of the table some fans suggested that Hearts falling foul of bad luck - and a lack of Kyle Lafferty replacements

Graeme Nisbet: "Had we brought in a like for like replacement for Lafferty we would not be in this position"

William Sutherland: "Our Season cannot get any worse. McLean will end up with a 2 game ban as well for his stupid action in the semi."