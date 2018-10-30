Hearts v Hibs: TV channel, kick-off time, team news and odds

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first Edinburgh derby of the year.

Match details

The first Edinburgh derby of the year takes place on Wednesday night (Photo: SNS)

Kick off: 7.45pm Wednesday 31 October

How to watch: BT Sport 1 from 7pm

Venue: Tynecastle Park

Referee: Andrew Dallas

League form: Hearts (DWLWW), Hibs (WWWWL)

Odds: Hearts 8/5, Draw 12/5, Hibs 15/8



Team news

Hearts' injury woes deepened following their Betfred Cup semi-final duel with Celtic.

Striker Steven Naismith is set to spend between six to eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee complaint, while Peter Haring's recurring hernia problem should see him miss Wednesday's game.

Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and Christophe Berra all remain sidelined with long-term injuries, while winger Sean Clare looks certain to earn his first start.

Hibs on the other hand currently have no injury concerns with Jamie Maclaren and Darren McGregor both recently returning from spells out.

New signing Charalampos Mavrias could be handed his first start after signing a three-month contract with the club earlier this month.

Quotes from players and managers



Olly Lee on bouncing back: “It was a shame we couldn’t get a result but we have got another big game on Wednesday night. That is the great thing about football, you can look to the next big game. Hopefully we can go and beat Hibs. If we do that everyone will feel better again."

Mark Milligan on keeping a cool head: “I think the way the league is at the moment, we know this is a very important match. The start of these games are usually intense and fiery and it is the team that settles first that usually comes out with the result. That will be our main goal.

Efe Ambrose on Hearts' style of play: “They’re doing well, no-one can take that away from them. They’ve started well and have only lost one [league] game. They’ve brought in a lot of players and made their squad more competitive, so they will be a bit different to the Hearts team we know from last season. Their style of play is a bit different this season and are also a bit different from last season. I think it will be more of a ball game than a physical game on Wednesday.”