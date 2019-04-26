Hockey: Grange go wild in bid to complete the treble

Grange aim to keep their hopes of a glorious hockey treble alive when they square up to Western Wildcats in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

The Edinburgh club, who have already won the league and play-off titles, hammered Perthshire from Division Two 11-1 in their quarter-final. The only team to beat Grange in the regular league season were runners-up Grove Menzieshill, who face Edinburgh University in the other semi-final. Grove beat Clydesdale 3-1 in their quarter-final while Edinburgh University travelled to Aberdeen to beat Standard Gordonians 3-1.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University women aim to add the Scottish Cup to their Division One title. The students, who have won the league for five straight years, play city rivals Watsonians in the semi-finals at the National Hockey Centre on Sunday. Dundee Wanderers play Erskine Stewart’s Melville from Division Two in the other tie.