Hurdler Eilidh Doyle announces she is expecting her first child

Hurdler Eilidh Doyle’s season is over after she announced she is expecting her first child.

The world, European and Commonwealth Games medallist posted the news on Twitter. She wrote: “Hanging up my competitive spikes for this season to make way for the pitter patter of tiny feet. Baby Doyle due January 2020.”

Doyle, 32, will miss this autumn’s IAAF world championships in Doha but plans to return to athletics. “I’m not retiring yet, I’m planning to get back,” she said. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of the first to congratulate Doyle.

She tweeted: “Congratulations, Eilidh – lovely news.”