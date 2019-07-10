'I've still got quite a long way to go' - Andy Murray outlines post-Wimbledon plans

Andy Murray has admitted he still has "quite a long way to go" as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.





The Scot, who featured in the men's doubles with Pierre-Hugues Herbert and mixed doubles with Serena Williams, now has nine doubles matches under his belt, following his win at Queen's Club alongside Feliciano Lopez and his outings at SW19, as he road-tested his hip following surgery.

The 32-year-old will now begin working on his fitness as he targets a singles comeback - but the former world No.1 is unlikely to rekindle his partnership with Williams at next month's US Open.

Speaking after the pair were knocked out of the mixed doubles at the All England Club, Murray said: "I think I achieved a lot. I got on the court and I think, considering the lack of matches, I did OK," he said.



"The most positive thing is that my body felt good. My hip, anyway, was feeling good, so that was positive.



"It's a lot of physical work now trying to get stronger, really, get a good balance with all the muscles around my hip. I'm doing some physical testing next week.



"I did some pre-Queen's. It will be interesting to see what's happened these last four weeks where I've been obviously playing tennis but doing not much training, to see how things have progressed or not.



"Then I'll do four to six weeks of training, then I'll have some testing done after that again. Hopefully I will have progressed again. But I've still got quite a long way to go."