Capitals sign former Dallas Stars draft pick Tyler Beskorowany

Edinburgh Capitals have announced the signing of high-calibre Canadian goalie Tyler Beskorowany.

The 27-year old, 6ft 4in stopper will arrive early in the new year and comes to Murrayfield with a wealth of top-league experience.

A second-round draft pick of NHL cracks Dallas Stars in 2007, Beskorowany had a standout junior career in the Ontario Hockey League before going on to make more than 100 professional starts in North America, the majority with Dallas’ American Hockey League affiliate, Texas Stars.

Beskorowany spent two years in the German top flight, winning the DEL goalie of the year award in 2015, but a serious injury cut short his 2015-16 season. However, he has been back in training for some time and has been given the green light by doctors to resume his professional playing career. He is expected to make his debut on Saturday, January 6 away to Dundee Stars.

Ahead of joining the Caps, who currently sit bottom of the Elite League, Beskorowany said: “I know what to expect in Edinburgh. I’m expected to be part of improved results. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Capitals joint coach Jock Hay said: “My co-coach Raz (Michael D’Orazio) played with Tyler in juniors and rates him very highly. His signing is a good move, and a signal of the desire of our club to improve. We’re investing big in building from the back. And we’re optimistic that we can have a better second half of the year.”