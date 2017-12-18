Dmitri Khristich is released from Edinburgh Capitals contract

EDINBURCH CAPITALS are today looking for a new coach after “reluctantly” agreeing to release Dmitri Khristich from his contract.

The Russian has become increasingly frustrated and, after recent talks, suggested to the club ownership that the team might benefit from another voice with a different approach.

Khristich said in a statement: “This is a results business, and right now the results speak for themselves. I’ve been involved in hockey for a long time, and I know that sometimes a new approach can kick start a team.

“I’m hoping that my departure will help the club to improve its fortunes during the remainder of the season. I’ve enjoyed my time in Edinburgh, and I wish the club well for the remainder of the season.”

Posting on their website, the Capitals wished Khristich the very best for the future.

Club Captain Mike D’Orazio has agreed to join Jock Hay in guiding the Capitals at this time and together they will share coaching duties.