Edinburgh Capitals sign Finnish forward Patrik Moisio

Edinburgh Capitals will hand a debut to Patrik Moisio tonight after the club completed the signing of the Finnish forward.

Moisio will go straight into the team for the Elite League clash away at Belfast Giants. The 25-year-old started the season at Coventry Blaze, but left the Midlands outfit earlier this month.

Moisio, born in Turku, Finland, started his career at Assat before spells with Ilves, HC TPS, Nikko Icebucks in his homeland before moving to the UK.

A statement on the Capitals’ website read: “The Capitals have signed 6ft 2ins and 209lb Finnish forward Patrik Moisio and the player will make his debut in Belfast tonight when the Capitals take on the Giants.

“The player will bring an edge to the Capitals forward line and is someone who plays the game physically and will certainly bring an aggressive element to the Caps roster.”