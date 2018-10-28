Murrayfield Racers content to gauge their growth in NIHL Cup

Murrayfield Racers, missing seven players through injury, suffered another heavy defeat in the National Ice Hockey League North Cup, going down 9-1 to Telford Tigers at Murrayfield tonight.

Murrayfield Racers, missing seven players through injury, suffered another heavy defeat in the National Ice Hockey League North Cup, going down 9-1 to Telford Tigers at Murrayfield last night.

Racers, who play in the strictly amateur Scottish National League, and booked a spot in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup with a 6-1 win at North Ayrshire Wild on Saturday, have yet to pick up a point in their five matches to-date in the semi-professional NIHL North Cup, however their ambitions to play at a higher level in future are very much alive, according to club director Willie Dunn.

“When you look at our games against NIHL teams this season, we haven’t had a full squad yet. I’m not saying if we did we would beat a team like Telford who are an excellent hockey club, but certainly it would have been closer.

“Seven players missing tonight, and the guys put in a helluva shift after a good win last night. We know where we want to go, but it’s going to take us time to build the squad to get there.

“We want to play at he highest level possible, but we have to be realistic. If we were to play in the NIHL next season we’d bring players into the club for that along with the guys we already have.

“At the end of the season, we’ll look at where we are, and what we’ve achieved, and what we want to do going forward.”

Telford lead 4-0 midway through the first period with goals from Corey Goodison, former Edinburgh Capitals forward Scott Mckenzie, Dan Mitchell and Doug Clarkson. Racers did pull a goal back through excellent work from Angus Maclean, setting up Joel Gautschi to finish from the slot.

Racers goalie, Craig Mallinson, pulled off some splendid saves in the second period and kept Tigers to one goal from Brodie Jesson.

However, the visitors ran riot in the third, with second goals of the night for Mckenzie and Clarkson and two for Jack Watkins to complete the victory.