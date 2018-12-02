Murrayfield Racers leave Dundee Comets trailing

Murrayfield Racers remain the only unbeaten team in the Scottish National League following a tremendous third-period to conquer previously undefeated Dundee Comets 8-2 at Murrayfield tonight.

The thumping victory was in marked contrast to their performance 24 hours earlier when, once again, Racers found the step up in class to the UK-wide National Ice Hockey League too hard to handle, thrashed 11-1 at home by Hull Pirates in the group stages of the NIHL North Cup.

Racers Director of Hockey, Tony Hand, was disappointed after Saturday’s performance, but was a far happier man after his side blew open what had been a tight 1-1 game with Dundee after 40 minutes, scoring seven goals in a deadly ten-minute spell at the beginning of the third period.

Hand said: “We went to sleep on Saturday against a really good team, we needed a reaction after that both for ourselves in the dressing room, and our fans. I thought the guys dug deep tonight when they needed it and scored some nice goals.

“This was a huge game, probably our biggest of the season so far. We know Dundee are going to be up there at the end of the year so it was a very important two points for us and that was the best third period we’ve played all season.

“I was especially pleased for our young players, I thought they were terrific tonight.”

After a goalless first period in which Racers, who hit early penalty trouble, were out-shot 18 to seven, Comets player-coach John Dolan gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute. However, Racers’ experienced import Martin Cingel tied the game 30 seconds later scoring on a break-away.

Racers stunned Dundee with three goals in the opening two minutes of the third period, through Michael Ireland, a first of the season for recent signing Sean Donaldson, and a second of the game for Cingel.

Dolan, with a terrific solo goal, made it 4-2 in the 44th minute, and 16-year-old Racers’ blue-liner Ethan Reid scored two goals less than a minute apart to put the game beyond the Taysiders.

Racers, now playing full of confidence, weren’t finished there, and Cingel completed his hat-trick with a cheeky wrap-around. Joel Gautschi scored an almost identical goal to make it 8-2 and complete the scoring with ten minutes to play.