Tony Hand sure he won’t be missed as Murrayfield Racers take on Dundee Tigers

Tony Hand is confident his presence behind the bench will not be missed as Murrayfield Racers host Scottish National League strugglers Dundee Tigers tomorrow (face-off 6pm), looking to continue where they left off after last weekend’s exciting 4-3 home win over fellow SNL title challengers, Paisley Pirates.

Hand, in his role as head development coach for the Great Britain national programme, in charge of 16 junior coaches up and down the country, is in Estonia with the GB under-20s squad, who drop the puck on their week-long Division 2A World Championship tournament tomorrow. However, he expects nothing less than a victory for his Racers side, who remain unbeaten this season in all SNL sanctioned competitions, against Tigers who sit second from bottom of the nine strong league.

Hand said: “Our coaching team of Jock Hay and Martin Cingel will be running the team tomorrow, and with all due respect to the Tigers who may not be the strongest of opposition in the league, we have an important job to do and we’ll be focused on doing that to the best of our ability.

“Last week’s game (against the Pirates) was as exciting as any you’ll see in any league in this country, it was a great advert for hockey. I’m really pleased with how everything is going. To be unbeaten in all Scottish competitions, and we’re now mid-January, is testament to the players, our fans and the people who’ve got behind us. It’s all been really positive, especially in this last month we can see things are growing within the club,”

Racers have announced that their two-legged Stuart Robertson Cup Final against North Ayrshire Wild will be played over the Easter weekend, with Murrayfield travelling to Ayr on Saturday, April 20 before with the home leg the following night.