Former Capitals coach Hartmann to play for Murrayfield Racers

Injury-hit Murrayfield Racers will have experienced Slovakian play-maker, and former Edinburgh Capitals player-coach, Richard Hartmann, in their line-up for tonight’s Scottish Cup quarter-final second leg at North Ayrshire Wild – Racers hold a 4-2 lead from the first-leg played at Murrayfield earlier this month.

Forty-three-year-old Hartmann, who spent four seasons at Murrayfield with the Capitals, retired from the professional game two years ago, but is still heavily involved in the sport, spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Glasgow Clan and he currently runs the Under-20 set up at Murrayfield.

Racers’ director of hockey, Tony Hand, who last week also added former Capitals goalie Kevin Forshall to his squad, is delighted to land the playing services of Hartmann as he awaits the return from injury of a number of key players. Hand said: “Richard has always been a quality player and with the injuries we have, to bring someone in like him as cover is fantastic. It was an easy decision to make.

“Kevin (Forshall) approached us because he was missing hockey, and he wanted to be involved. It brings us up to having three goalies at the club. He’s an experienced net-minder and it will be great to be able to call upon him throughout the season.”

Racers are back on home-ice tomorrow, entertaining big-budget Telford Tigers in the group stages of the NIHL North Cup (face-off 6pm), and Hand continued: “I think our fans will be looking forward to seeing Telford. It’s our first home game in a while, and the Tigers will be a good team to watch.

“But tonight is obviously a big one for us. We’re short of bodies and they have been playing well of late. It’s going to a be a tough one to try and come through.”