Murrayfield Racers confident of beating Lynx – but Stars a stiffer challenge

Murrayfield Racers travel to Aberdeen Lynx on Scottish National League business tonight, before returning to Murrayfield to play Billingham Stars in the National Ice Hockey League North Cup tomorrow.

Racers director of hockey Tony Hand hopes a loud home support will help level the playing field against the semi-professional English outfit, who won 8-2 when the two sides met south of the border earlier in the year (face-off 6pm).

Racers, undefeated in all SNL competitions, are red-hot favourites against Lynx, but have found it tough going against teams from the NIHL, losing all eight of their previous games in the round-robin competition.

Hand said: “Aberdeen have had some good results recently. They’ve picked up their performances after having a difficult start of the year, so we’re expecting a tough time. It’s a game where we’ll need to be switched on if we want the two points.

“Tomorrow will be tough against another of the NIHL sides but I’d like to think we’re a better team than when we played them earlier in the season.

“During the big home win against Kirkcaldy last week, there was a great atmosphere and the crowd really got behind us. It was a big help and hopefully it will be the same again tomorrow.”

Racers expect to give a debut to Rihards Grigors after the former Edinburgh Capitals defenceman signed for the club. The Latvian, whose younger brother Patriks already plays for Murrayfield, will add some experience to a young Racers blue-line. Hand added: “Grigors competes really well and plays a tough game. The big advantage for our team is his skating ability, he skates at a pro-level and will really come into his own in our league. I expect him to do really well for us.”