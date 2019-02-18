Murrayfield Racers edge closer to SNL title

Murrayfield Racers are just two wins from lifting the Scottish National League title after four power-play goals helped them to a 5-4 victory over Aberdeen Lynx at Murrayfield.

Racers were the better side but had to overcome a spirited performance from the visitors, who had goal-tender Craig Chalmers to thank for a string of fine saves, and could have snatched a point as Racers’ Mark McGill, in a goalless third period, made a great save in the final minute to deny Iain Malcolm.

Racers director of hockey Tony Hand was delighted with the win, if not the performance.

“The two points were more important than the manner in which we got them,” he said. “You’ve got to give Aberdeen credit. They came down here and gave us a good game, battled hard and their goalie played well, but for us as a team I thought we were really slack in front of their net, missing the target far too many times.”

Racers, struck two early power-play goals from captain Joel Gautschi. However, Aberdeen made the most of their chances, scoring two quick goals through Elliott Willits and Craig Findlay.

An early second-period Ross Borthwick goal was quickly cancelled out by another Lynx equaliser, before brothers Rihards and Patriks Grigors both scored to put Racers 5-3 ahead. Lynx, pulled a goal back through Malcolm five minutes later, taking advantage of a five on three power-play opportunity.

With just three league games remaining, Racers can wrap up the title with maximum points from their two away games this weekend against Ayr and Solway.