Murrayfield Racers’ Ethan Reid aiming to prevent Pirate from plundering goals

Murrayfield Racers continue their Scottish National League title challenge at home to Paisley Pirates tomorrow and defenceman Ethan Reid has vowed to keep free-scoring forward, and former team-mate, Daniel Abercrombie, quiet on his return to Murrayfield.

Abercrombie, who with 12 goals in nine games led Racers in scoring prior to quitting the club last year, has since signed up with the Pirates and impressed on his debut with the Paisley outfit, scoring a hat-trick in a recent 6-2 win over Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

16-year-old Reid, who yesterday was announced as one of only five Scottish-based players selected for the GB under-18 World Championship Division 1B squad, to be played in Hungary later this year, said: “There is no way we can afford to take Paisley lightly, they are a top-four team in the league. Every game we play against these teams is a must-win and we need to try and get on top of them as much as we can.”

“Daniel is a guy who is always in the right place at the right time to put the puck in the net and would make a difference to any team playing at this level. With him being a forward and me a defenceman we could be matched up throughout the game and it’s always good to challenge yourself against players like him.”

Reid, who attended a two-day long final trial for the Great Britain squad in Dumfries last month, was delighted to make the final cut, and when asked about his selection, said: “It all started last July with a trial for about 50 guys in Sheffield. Later in the year it was cut to 30 players and then there was the final two-day camp at Solway.

“It was always in the back of my mind whether I would get in or not. I’m exited to have the opportunity to go away with the boys and play in the IHHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) tournament.”