Murrayfield Racers finish off Dundee double with 12-0 rampage

Murrayfield Racers got the best of their weekend Tayside tussle in the Eastern Conference of the Stuart Robertson Cup, putting Dundee Tigers to the sword 12-0 at Murrayfield last night, the win coming just 24 hours after Saturday’s entertaining 3-3 tie at current Scottish National League champions Dundee Comets.

The results from their opening two games in the new home and away round robin tournament puts them in a good position for qualifying for the knock-out stage, in what should prove a tight group which also includes Aberdeen Lynx and Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

Racers looked very impressive against admittedly a poor Tigers team. Already leading 3-0 after the opening period with new signing Sean Beattie on the score-sheet, five goals in the seven opening minutes of the second period laid the foundations for the big win, man-of-the-match Callum Boyd bagging himself a hat-trick in that spell.

Racers head-coach Tony Hand was very pleased with his teams efforts. “We played well all weekend,” he said: “Saturday night, I felt a draw was a fair result, Comets won all the competitions last year and have a lot of good players. We lost a late goal for them to tie it up but that’s the way it goes.

“Tonight we played extremely well, some of the goals were really nice and we created so many chances. Albeit the Tigers maybe aren’t as strong as the Comets but they still worked hard and I was really happy with our application in what we were trying to do.”

Racers showed no let-up in the third period, Boyd with his fourth made it 8-0, Daniel Abercrombie, Patrik Grigors, and first goals of the season for Angus McLean and Ross Borthwick completed the scoring.