No relenting for Murrayfield Racers ahead of two tough fixtures

Martin Cingel believes Murrayfield Racers “will need to be 100 per cent” in the race for Scottish National League silverware following what promises to be two tough fixtures this weekend.

Racers travel to Kirkcaldy Kestrels tonight on league business and then host current SNL champions, Dundee Comets, in the group stages of the Stuart Robertson Cup tomorrow (face-off 6pm).

Cingel, who is Racers’ player/assistant coach said: “It’s weekends like this that show us where we are, Kestrels and Comets are two of the top teams in the SNL. It’s going to be difficult, but if we focus for the whole 60 minutes in both games we might be able to pick up four points.”

Racers, have added former Edinburgh Capitals SNL defenceman Craig Main to their squad, and hope to have captain Callum Boyd back after the forward returned to training this week. Racers won 3-2 against Kestrels in Fife this season and Cingel added: “They have a few Elite League guys like Caly Roberston, Smithy (Chad Smith) and Reece Cochrane (all on two-way contracts with Fife Flyers) and if they are playing we need to be 100 per cent.”

Racers and Comets, who last season won a league, cup and play-off treble, are undefeated in all SNL competitions, and earlier in the season fought out a 3-3 draw on Tayside, and Cingel added: “That team won everything last year, they know how to win and close down games, so every goal will be important. The key for us is to stay out of the penalty box; play them five-on-five, so as not to give them any opportunities.”