Robertsons go head-to-head as Racers face Kestrels

Murrayfield Racers forward Aaron Robertson has had his “calender marked” for tonight’s Stuart Robertson Cup match at Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

Not only is the 20-year-old Fifer playing back in his home town, but he’ll be facing-off against younger brother, and current Under-18 GB internationalist, Caly.

The brothers were team-mates at Edinburgh Capitals last season but with the demise of the city’s only professional team last summer, Caly opted for a return to Kirkcaldy to split his time between Elite League outfit Fife Flyers and the Kestrels, who play with Racers in the Scottish National League.

Aaron Robertson said: “I always look forward to playing Fife, especially in my home town Kirkcaldy. They’re the ones I mark the calender for.

“I’ve played against Caly a couple of times competitively and it always makes me play my best, not only is he a good player but playing against your brother definitely makes you work harder on the ice. We always push each other every single shift.

Racers complete their weekend with a home match at Murrayfield, against Aberdeen Lynx on Sunday (face-off 6pm), again in the Stuart Robertson Cup. That game will be Racers’ final in the Eastern Conference home and away tournament following last week’s 12-0 mauling of Dundee Tigers, and a 3-3 tie with last season’s SNL champions, Dundee Comets.

Robertson continued: “We’re looking forward to both fixtures, we had a good test last week against the Comets and to just miss out on the two points against the most dominant team in the SNL last season was huge. We know we’re in for two physical games and we hope we can show what we’ve been working on to remain undefeated in the cup.”