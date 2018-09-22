Sean Beattie will bring an edge to Murrayfield Racers

Murrayfield Racers head coach Tony Hand expects to see both “skill and toughness” from new signing Sean Beattie, after the 23-year-old former Edinburgh Capitals’ forward joined the club.

However, Hand said it will take time for fans to see the best of the former Elite League player as he returns to match fitness.

A free agent, Beattie, who spent six years at Murrrayfield with the Caps, was still playing at the top level of British ice hockey with Fife Flyers last season, and he goes straight into the line-up for tomorrow’s Stuart Robertson Cup match with Dundee Tigers (face-off 6pm).

Hand, who hinted that Beattie may not be the only addition to the newly-formed club, who play in the Scottish National League, said: “He’s been an Elite League player for a number of years and brings both skill and toughness to our line-up. He doesn’t mind throwing his weight around and he likes to compete.

“He’s not match fit, he’s skated a couple of times but this is like the start of the season for him, it might take two to three weeks. He’ll be in the line-up on Sunday, but I won’t be throwing him in at the deep end.

“Not only will he be a big player for us, he’s a great guy to have in the dressing room. In speaking to Sean he can’t wait to get started and we’re happy to have him.

“We’re keen to take any chance we can to strengthen the squad, it’s great to have competition for places, it keeps everyone working hard in training knowing they have to fight for their spot. And we’ve always said we’re looking improve the club both on and off the ice.”