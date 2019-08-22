Jazzy golfer draws a crowd at Dalmahoy junior golf academy

Dalmahoy has been getting “Jazzy” in the countdown to next month’s Solheim Cup.

The Kirknewton venue staged the second contest in 1992 and has been getting in the mood for Europe taking on the US again on Scottish soil at Glenagles.

VisitScotland arranged for The Jazzy Golfer, who has almost 30,000 followers on Instagram, to visit Dalmahoy’s junior golf academy to help highlight the work Scottish golf clubs are doing to attract more women to the sport.

“As someone who is relatively new to the game, I’m trying to inspire more women and girls to play golf, by showing that it is a fun game that anyone can play,” said The Jazzy Golfer. “It’s great to see clubs like Dalmahoy working hard to encourage more young people into the sport – and especially actively trying to recruit more young women to the game.”

During her visit, 12 youngsters were honing their techniques with professional Scott Dixon.

Dalmahoy is made up of 20 per cent female members, which is in line with the national average of golf course members.

But golf & leisure director Sam Oliver is on a mission to smash that figure by attracting more and more females to the game.

He said: “We’ve done a huge amount over the past couple of years to welcome new young female members including relaxing our dress code, arranging female-only events, tournaments and coaching sessions. We’ve also worked to create a more sociable atmosphere.

“The biggest thing that’s made the difference is the addition of golfing family packages to Dalmahoy, where all the family can enjoy golfing together.

“We often have kids attending our golf academy or kids camp and mums or dads play a few holes or practice at the range.”