Jordan Spieth is lurking ominously – ready to make a charge

Brooks Koepka, the major machine is lurking ominously on the Royal Portrush leaderboard but, so too, is Jordan Spieth, who boasts one of the best recent records in The Open.

Before winning at Royal Birkdale in 2017, the Texan had been in the mix at St Andrews two years earlier. He then led going into the final round at Carnoustie 12 months ago before slipping to joint-ninth after a disappointing closing effort.

Now Spieth is heading into the weekend in contention once again in the game’s oldest major, having opened with rounds of 70 and 67 to have the leaders in his sights on the County Antrim coast. In his second circuit, the 25-year-old was all over the place at times, hitting particularly wild tee shots at the tenth and 14th holes.

It’s the score that matters, though, and a burst that saw him go birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie from the fifth set up the good day’s work by the three-time major winner.

“At some point I hope to be playing off the short grass this week,” he joked afterwards.

“I think I hit maybe two or three fairways today. I mean, I posted a score that was pretty incredible from where I played my second shots from.”