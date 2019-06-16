Josh Kerr smashes Steve Cram’s 1500 metres record

Capital runner Josh Kerr said it was one mission accomplished as he claimed a long-standing British Under-23 1500 metres record, beating a time set by legend Steve Cram, as he continued his winning streak at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.

The 21-year-old, now top of the European rankings, slashed well over a second from his previous best with a time of 3:33.60 that propelled him up to 11th place on the UK’s all-time list. “I feel quick times are there,” he said. “I’ve got a good set-up in Seattle and I want to get into races at the right time. I’m going to do some 800s now down in Los Angeles and focus on them to get the kind of speed I need to match those guys with really fast finishes.

“But Doha will be 1500. That’s the ambition. I also want to get the qualifying time for Olympics this year. But I’ll try a few different things, like 5000m, and put some work in.”

His Edinburgh AC clubmate, Chris O’Hare, was third in the mile at yesterday’s Adidas Boost Games in Boston in 3:57.59 as in-form Pole Marcin Lewandowski repeated his success in last Thursday’s Dream Mile in Oslo