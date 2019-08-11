Judy Murray hits out at Edinburgh Council over tennis court charges

Judy Murray took to Twitter to express her disappointment at the charges for Edinburgh tennis courts.

Judy Murray tweeted her disappointment at Edinburgh Council's decision to charge for tennis courts, comparing the £9.40 an hour charge to Glasgow, where park courts can be used for free.

On a visit to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this afternoon, Judy posted: "Walking through The Meadows public park during ⁦@edfringe and disappointed to see these court hire charges. £9.40 an hour. Glasgow’s park courts are all FREE. Come on ⁦@EdinburghCC⁩ stop taxing tennis. #tennisforeveryone not just those with ££££."

Many twitter users replied to agree, with one saying: "Same in my local park, took my 7 year old down, someone came along and said you have to pay to play on this court. My 7 year old can hardly hit the ball, loads of courts sitting empty. How can do expect people to get into tennis if they expect people to pay extortionate prices?"

Another added: "This is another example of the disconnect that exists between our various forms of government over health and sport. We are told we are raising an obese generation of kids, but will put barriers such as high prices in the way."

Judy has championed tennis for all and earlier this year was promoting the regeneration of Mayhill Park's dilapidated tennis courts, an act which came about thanks local volunteers and an event organised in part by her foundation.

Maryhill, in Glasgow's north east, is one of the city's most deprived areas and the Judy Murray Foundation, along with east end based children and young people’s charity Peek Project, organised a tennis starter day for 35 families from around the local area to take part in two hours of tennis.

Judy, who started her foundation over a year ago, believes tennis needs more investment from the government and governing bodies such as the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). As well this she has voiced her opinion that tennis should be 'everywhere and for everyone.'

