Justin Thomas latest big name to commit to Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club

American golfer Justin Thomas reckons it would be “pretty cool” to have the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open title on his CV.

The 2017 US PGA champion is the latest big name to be confirmed for the $7 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in July.

He joins Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar in the line-up, with more stars set to be added in the coming weeks.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about it,” said Thomas, the world No.6, of this year’s new venue. “I know that it’s not as linksy as other Scottish Open venues, but I’ve heard it’s beautiful.

“I actually know some people that are members over there, some friends from Houston. They have said nothing but great things about it. It’s going to be a great opportunity, and we know it’s going to be a great field.”

Thomas will be making his ASI Scottish Open debut, having tied for eighth in the French Open last year as he got himself acquainted with Le Golf National for the Ryder Cup.

“I had so much fun at The French Open last year, and how well I was treated and welcomed by all the fans,” he added. “It was something I was almost even taken aback by a little bit.

“It’s a great opportunity to have a chance, and it’s a huge goal of mine is to win on different tours and different countries.

“To be able to win a European Tour event, a Scottish Open in one of the biggest events, would be pretty cool to add to my resume, so I’m excited to get over there.”

Thomas has included the event on his schedule this year to give himself the best possible chance in the Open Championship the following week when it is staged at Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

“I was trying to kind of figure out a little bit different way to go about The Open, a tournament that I love and I love links golf, but I just haven’t played it very well the past three years,” he said.

“I figured there wasn’t a better way to do it than at least go over there and get acclimated.

“The Scottish Open, it has the history it has for a reason, and a lot of great players will play the week before The Open. So I think it will be a good test.”