Kieran Cantley adds to Lothians success story

Liberton’s Kieran Cantley added to a stellar season for the top Lothian amateurs with a runaway victory in the Amateur Champion Gold Medal at Leven.

The 21-year-old recorded a wire-to-wire win at the Fife venue as he followed two opening 65s with a blistering 63 before signing off with a 71.

Making two eagles and 20 birdies, he finished with a 20-under-par 264 total to claim an impressive seven-shot success.

Lundin’s Greg Wishart was his closest challenger, with defending champion Euan McIntosh (Turnhouse) and James Wilson (Balmore) both finishing on 273.

“That’s the lowest I’ve scored for four rounds, my previous best having been 14-under,” said Cantley. “People have been asking me if I was surprised, but I know that I can go low.”

After being in the initial GB&I squad for the Walker Cup, he is now out of the reckoning for that but has “high hopes” of playing for Scotland in the Home Internationals at Lahinch next month.

“I feel as though I am freewheeling a bit again at the moment, which wasn’t the case earlier in the year, and that definitely helps,” he added.

Cantley’s success was the sixth victory by players flying the Lothians flag in Scottish Order of Merit events this year.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce got the ball rolling when he won the Craigmillar Park Open and Battle Trophy at Crail on successive weekends.

McIntosh then closed with a 62 to claim the Tennant Cup before Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) won a play-off to get his hands on the East of Scotland Open trophy at Lundin.

Murrayfield’s Andrew Ni also got in on the act as he finished five shots clear of the field to claim victory in the North of Scotland Open at Nairn Dunbar.

It’s been a brilliant run of success, with more opportunities to come between now and the end of the season.

The North-East Open is at Portlethen this weekend while Cantley is in the Welsh Open at Prestatyn.