Lee McGregor ‘glad to get rid of rust’ in win over Brett Fidoe

Edinburgh Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor was pleased to blow away the cobwebs after a comfortable six-round win over Worcestershire’s Brett Fidoe.

The MTK Global fighter had not fought since October when he defeated Thomas Essomba in London to win the Commonwealth belt.

The 22-year-old was due to box Nicaragua’s Cristian Narvaez, but the Central American was a late withdrawal.

The former Meadowbank amateur will now turn his attentions to next month’s defence of his Commonwealth belt against Lanark’s Scott Allan.

“It wasn’t a bad performance, but I wouldn’t say it was great,” McGregor said. “It was just about getting rid of the rust to be honest. I’ve been out of action for a long time, so it was great to be back under the bright lights.

“I’m all good to go on June 22. I wouldn’t say I’ve always wanted to fight Scott Allan, but it was made and then he pulled out. Let’s just hope he turns up this time and can back his words up. He likes to use his mouth and draw attention to himself.”

Meanwhile, undefeated Celtic middleweight champion Tommy Philbin earned his 12th victory of his career with a routine win over York’s Harry Matthews.