Local cricket: Heriot’s win a thriller to set up a top-of-the-table clash

Heriot’s are now looking forward to a top-of-the-table clash with Forfarshire in the CSL Eastern Premier Division this coming weekend after they dug deep to defeat RH Corstorphine on Saturday.

The Goldenacre men have now won two out of two and are second table after they built on their DLS win over Watsonians nine days ago with a 26 run victory at Barnton.

The visitors batted first and recovered from losing both Elnathan Meiri and Elliot Ruthven to Mohammad Saad to make it up to the 100 mark thanks to a 69 run partnership between Hayes van der Berg and Michael Shean.

They went for 38 and 34 respectively before Peter Ross (37) and Ryan Brown (20) took up the mantle.

Some good late hitting from Chris Ashforth (21) - including one six into the nearby houses - and Craig Mackellar (23 not out) helped Heriot’s beyon 200 from their 50 overs.

The total of 216-8 looked pretty competitive while for RH Corstorphine spinners Majid Haq, Calum Clarkson and Callum Dutia took six wickets between them.

In their reply the home side fell to 91-4, but like in their opening week win at Arbroath, Elliot Foster was in cracking form. The wicketkeeper/batsman went past 50 and when he was out for 84 - caught by Van der Berg off the bowling of Shean - they were on 139-5.

Ali Khan battled for an unbeaten 33 not out, but he ran out of batting partners to close on 190.

Four Heriot’s players took wickets and the way they can vary their attack with a number of different bowlers should serve them well this summer.

Their skipper Keith Morton said: “I am delighted to have come away with the win, we always knew it was going to be tough against a good side on their home patch. We reacted well to being put into bat with everyone chipping in to get us up to a total that we thought was above par.

“We’ve bowled and fielded better in the past, but we did enough to get the win.

“It was great to have Michael Shean back in the XI, not only does he add quality, but he has a competitive edge that sets an example to others around him.

“Now we can look forward to what should be a great contest against Forfarshire.”

Carlton and Mazars Grange produced their first wins of the summer. Tom Simpson made 68, Arun Pillai 50 and Will Hardie 38 as Carlton made 284-7 batting first against Stewart’s Melville at Grange Loan.

Calum Steel took four wickets for the visitors who will rue giving away 57 extras.

Stewart’s Melville’s reply never really got going in the face of some cracking bowling from Carlton.

Captain Ali Evans warmed up for Scotland action this week with superb figures of 4-19.

Shiv Gupta, Chayank Gosain and Rory Allardice also chipped in with wickets as the visitors were 98 all out.

Dylan Budge led the way with 86 off 64 balls to help Grange post 255-6 at Aberdeenshire in a game reduced to 34 overs. Nick Farrar also made 53.

In reply five Grange bowlers took wickets as Aberdeenshire were restricted to 191-9 as the visitors won by 64 runs.

Euan Robertson made 59 for Watsonians at Stoneywood-Dyce, but the Myreside men went down by three wickets in the end.

In the 40 overs a side contest 154-8 played 156-7 with other pluses in defeat for Sonians being 44 from Zach Place and two wickets for Chris Bowness on debut.