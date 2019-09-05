Lothians golf round-up: Ace gives duo PING Mixed title / Hannah Darling honoured

Helped by a career first hole-in-one from Scott at the 17th on the Queen’s Course, they finished with an impressive 44 points on a breezy day in Perthshire.

“To get my first hole-in-one in a National Championship is absolutely amazing, I still can’t quite believe it,” said Scott.

Run by Scottish Golf, 40 club pairings teed up in the final of the free-to- enter national event for club golfers.

• Mortonhall into Summer League final

Mortonhall, the 2017 champions, are one win away from regaining the Edinburgh Summer League title.

They beat Duddingston 6-3 in one of the semi-finals and now face a title showdown with Broomieknowe or Royal Burgess on Sunday week.

Bidding to claim the prize for the first time since 1990, Broomieknowe beat defending champions Turnhouse 5-4 in the other last-four clash at Duddingston, where Alan Sim won the deciding match.

• Hannah Darling honoured

Hannah Darling has been awarded honorary membership at Broomieknowe ahead of her Junior Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles next week.

“Hannah’s golfing career has been on the up since the age of 13 and the major trophies she has already won has been astonishing for someone so young,” said captain George Clark.

“She is now a full international and she has also inspired so many youngsters at the club that we now have over 100 juniors.”

• Rory Smith jumps ahead at Q School

Dalmahoy’s Rory Smith jumped ahead of Lothians compatriot Kieran Cantley at the halfway stage in a European Tour Qualifying School stage-one event in Bristol.

After adding a 71 to an opening 67 at The Players Club, Smith sits in a tie for 16th on two-under, two shots ahead of Cantley.

The Liberton amateur started the day inside the top ten after an opening 66, but was unable to make a birdie in his second-round 74.