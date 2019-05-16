Lothians golf round-up: Andrew Ni wins award in US | Musselburgh hat-trick

Have your say

‘Thunderbirds are go’ for rising Capital star Andrew Ni after a stellar season at New Mexico Junior College.

Murrayfield member Ni has just been named NMJC’s male athlete of the year - the third year in a row a Thunderbird Golfer has claimed the prize.

NMCJ Players are known as Thunderbirds. Ni won the NCAA Division 2 and five top-five finishes while his scoring average has been 70.27.

He made the first team at conference, district and regional levels and is a second team NJCAA All-American.

• Musselburgh are flying

Musselburgh have come flying out of the blocks in this season’s Edinburgh Summer League by recording three straight wins.

They opened with a 8-0 whitewash over Dalmahoy then triumphed 4.5-3.5 at Liberton before adding a 5.2-2.5 win at home to seven-time champions Royal Burgess in their latest match.

Turnhouse, the defending champions, have also started impressively with two wins out of two in Section A, with Longniddry doing likewise in Section C.

• Closing date for Stevie G events

Today is the closing date for the two Stephen Gallacher Foundation showpiece events.

The European Tour star’s trophy and vase events, one for boys and the other for girls, take place at Macdonald Cardrona, near Peebles, on June 15-16.

Castle Park’s Connor Wilson, a product of the foundation, won the boys’ event last year while Strathmore’s Kirsty Brodie topped the girls’ leaderboard.

Wilson his used his success as a springboard to add the Scottish Boys’ Championship later in the season and recently won the Edward Trophy at Gailes Links in Ayrshire.