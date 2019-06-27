Lothians golf round-up: Baberton honour club legend / New Duddy champion / Tantallon’s Open push

Championship week at Baberton got underway with the 14th hole being renamed after Joan Marshall, a legendary figure at the club who passed away in September.

But hopes of a title triumph in Joan’s honour were then dashed as her two children, Stephen and Karen, both lost out on the last hole in their semi-finals ties.

It was Dougie Waugh who claimed the men’s title, beating Alistair Macphail 6&5 after being round in 66 in the morning, while Rachael Livingstone landed the women’s crown at the first attempt after beating Wendy Nicholson in the final.

• New Duddy champion

Ben Alexander beat David Miller in a cracking encounter to retain the Duddingston title.

Alexander, who has won The Renaissance Club titlle for the last three years and is through to the Lothians Champion of Champions last eight, came back from four down at one point to win by one hole.

There were also repeat victories for Keith Millar and Blair Welsh in the senior and junior events respectively.

Sandra Richardson is the new ladies’ there while ex-professional snooker player Gino Rigitano potted the men’s B title.

• Tantallon’s Open push

Three Tantallon members are through to next week’s final qualifying for The Open at Royal Portrush.

Richard Gill passed his regional test at Panmure by carding a 71 in tough conditions to finish fourth.

It was also mission accomplished for Nick Peoples, who was born in bred in North Berwick but now stays in Lancashire, as he tied for third on 68 at Fairhaven.

And Lumsden, who qualified for last year’s US Open, completed the hat-trick by shooting a 67 for fourth spot at Burhill.