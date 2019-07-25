Lothians golf round-up: Double blow for Euan McIntosh | Hundeboll marches on

Euan McIntosh is heading into his Scottish Championship title defence at Crail next week on the back of a double disappointment.

The Turnhouse star agonisingly missed out on a spot in this week’s Senior Open at Royal Lytham in a five-man play-off for two spots on Monday.

And, around the same time, it was revealed that he had dropped out of contention for the Walker Cup in September along with Liberton’s Kieran Cantley after they failed to make a revised Great Britain & Ireland squad.

• Two themed days at Ladies Open

The ASI Ladies Scottish Open has announced the introduction of two themed days to add to the fun at The Renaissance Club from August 8-11.

Ladies’ Day, which will take place on Saturday, August 10, is new for 2019 and gives all women that attend the chance to not only watch the golf but take part in a golf clinic.

Solheim Cup Sunday is also new, with fans being encouraged to get behind the match by wearing Team Europe or Team USA colours.

• Home quarter-final for Turnhouse

Defending champions Turnhouse have secured a home match in the quarter-finals of the Edinburgh Summer League.

They will welcome Longniddry after pipping Mortonhall, the 2017 winners, in a tight battle in their round-robin group.

Broomieknowe, Glencorse and Duddingston were the other section winners and will entertain Craigielaw, Mortonhall and Royal Burgess respectively at the start of the knockout phase.

• Thunder Boll

North Berwick’s Valdemar Hundeboll continues to top the Lothians Boys Order of Merit, which is sponsored by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

After chalking up a second win of the season at Longniddry, he now sits on 348 points – more than 150 ahead of second-placed Neil Canavan of the East Lothian club.

Sharing third place on 138 points are Josh Hunt (Bruntsfield Links) and Callum Kennedy (Duns).